Megan Thee Stallion Shares Positive Message Amid Pardison Fontaine Comments: "I Am Growing As A Person"

Megan Thee Stallion shared a positive message on Twitter, Wednesday afternoon, while clarifying her intended takeaway from an Instagram Livestream. She had been discussing the drama stemming from comments her ex, Pardison Fontaine, has been making in recent interviews. She says that she intended no shade and is constantly "growing as a person."

"In case you missed THEE WHOLE live, I know Certain blogs like to focus on cutting up tidbits to make me look shady, ignoring the facts, refusing to report on any positivity concerning me, but I hope my supporters know I am growing as a person!" Megan wrote. "When I was low I didn’t make good decisions and I didn’t value myself! I am RE falling in love with MEGAN and these days I just simply don’t allow any BS in my space [shrug emoji]. I’m a real human who has made mistakes and I’m growing and learning everyday day! I love yall okay bye for now."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Pardi's Breakup Comments, Denies Kelsey Harris Shooting Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine At The 40/40 Club

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club)

As for Fontaine's latest comments, he explained the cause of their breakup on The Breakfast Club. He said that when he found out she lied about something, he "had to second guess where we was at." He added: "It did damage. Internal. I don't know if it made us break apart, but it definitely took a blow to me." Check out Megan's response below.

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Positive Outlook

In case you missed THEE WHOLE live, I know Certain blogs like to focus on cutting up tidbits to make me look shady , ignoring the facts, refusing to report on any positivity concerning me, but I hope my supporters know I am growing as a person! When I was low I didn’t make good… https://t.co/E2DzaNvyr2 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 13, 2023

As for new music, Megan recently inked a deal with Warner Music Group for distribution. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Thirst Traps In The Gym, On The Water, And Everywhere Inbetween

[Via]