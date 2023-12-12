Megan Thee Stallion Inks Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group: Report

Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly agreed on a distribution deal with Warner Music Group, according to Billboard. The move comes after she was able to reach a confidential settlement with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, after years of legal disputes with the company.

Under the new contract, Megan will likely retain ownership of her masters, as is usual for deals of its kind. The more favorable deal represents increased leverage for Megan as she becomes a bigger artist.

Megan Thee Stallion Attends GQ's "Men Of The Year" Event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Megan previously discussed her excitement about being an independent artist back in October on Instagram Live. "This part of my album is very much so funded by Megan because we’re trying to get off… Y’all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now,” she said at the time. “And we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf*cking Hot Girl Productions! The next sh*t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan's brain and Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We are in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.

She added: “I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my mama. So excited ’cause it’s really just me this go-round until we sign to a new label. But I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself… So hotties, do your f**king big one ’cause it’s just us.” While Megan hasn't provided many updates in the time since, perhaps this new deal will spark the beginning of more news on her third studio album. Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from Megan on HotNewHipHop.

