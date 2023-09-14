Veeze Launches New Warner Records Imprint Label Navy Wavy

Veeze has teamed up with Warner Records to launch his own imprint label, which shares a name with the rapper's 2019 album, Navy Wavy. The news was shared today, and he says that spending time with higher-ups at Warner Records inspired him. "Going golfing with Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson really persuaded me to do the partnership," he explained. "Those guys are first-class gentlemen and I can see myself learning a lot from them." They had some kind words for him as well, noting that his work alongside Terrence "Snake" Hawkins is quite impressive.

"What Veeze and Snake have built independently is nothing short of spectacular," Bay-Schuck, the CEO of Warner Records, says. "Veeze is joining the Warner family with commercial success, real fandom, and incredible momentum," he adds. "We look forward to now adding our own expertise to make Veeze one of the most important artists in music."

Veeze Teams Up With Warner Records

Rapper Veeze performs onstage at Crypto.com Arena on August 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Bay-Schuck continues, "The relationship between Gee Roberson and Jean Nelson of Blueprint - who were instrumental in bringing Veeze into Warner - Snake, and myself goes back over 20 years, so it’s a real full circle moment for us all to now be back in business together. Tom Corson and I are over the moon that Veeze decided to join the Warner family. Now if only he will give us some golf tips…"

"Veeze is the definition of how being resilient, teachable, loyal, as well as remaining true to yourself, can ultimately change your life for the better. This partnership will open doors not only for Veeze to grow as an iconic artist, but also pave the way for his Navy Wavy imprint," Snake adds. "Together we will change the wave of music, deal structures, and the art of collaborations." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

