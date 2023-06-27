If you have been paying attention to Detroit rap, then you have probably heard of Veeze. Overall, many have been flocking to his music and understandably so. He is an artist who oozes with personality. Moreover, he has the flow and beat selection to back up his popularity. It also helps that he recently came out with a remix to his song “GOMD” that features Lil Uzi Vert. Attracting these big stars has most definitely gone a very long way for Veeze, and he continues to march forward.

Recently, he revealed that he would be coming through with a new album called Ganger. Typically, new albums are released on a Friday. However, Veeze decided to switch it up with this one and bring out the album on a Tuesday. Of course, fans weren’t too upset about this as they now get to enjoy some new music earlier in the week. In fact, Ganger released today and it comes complete with 21 tracks and some big-name features.

Veeze Comes Through On “Ganger”

Of course, “GOMD” with Lil Uzi Vert remains part of the album’s sequencing, albeit at the end. Moreover, we get features from Icewear Vezzo, Lil Yachty, Lucki, and even Babyface Ray. The album is just under an hour long, which is a perfect length. If you like the artist, then this album is absolutely going to be a must-listen.

With all of this star power and some hype behind him, there is no doubt that fans will be tuning in for this one. Let us know what you think of this new Veeze project, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of the latest releases from the biggest artists.

Tracklist:

Not a Drill OverseasBaller No Sir Ski You know i GOMD SEXY Liar Broke Phone (ft. Lucki) 7Sixers (ft. Babyface Ray & Icewear Vezzo) Robert De Niro Boat Interlude (ft. Lil Yachty) tramp stamp Weekend Kinda $ GAIG WHOda1 Unreleased Leak LICK Safe 2 Gangermatic Tony Hawk GOMD (Remix) (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

