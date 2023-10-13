Veeze Continues His Dominant Run With “Ganger (Deluxe Edition)”

This is not a fire drill.

BYAlexander Cole
Veeze Continues His Dominant Run With “Ganger (Deluxe Edition)”blur mask

Veeze has been one of the breakout artists of 2023. Of course, Veeze had already established himself well before this year. However, many were waiting for him to drop a new project after a four-year gap. Well, he returned with a 21-track epic called Ganger, and it immediately became an album of the year contender. His production choices were astonishingly good and the bars about drug use and spiraling out of control were both harrowing and clever. Overall, he is someone who can pull references from anywhere, and it makes each bar a journey.

As it stands, Veeze is out on tour, and fans have been enjoying themselves at the shows. Thankfully for them, they will get to see Veeze perform songs other than the ones on the original release of Ganger. Today, he dropped off a deluxe edition to his phenomenal album. This new release has five new tracks that are placed at the top of the tracklist. "Get Lucki," "Rich No Duh," "Luv The Tour," "Rich Rockstar," and "Amusing" are the titles of these songs, and as it turns out, there are no features to be found.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Hits The Studio With Veeze And ASAP Bari

Veeze Is Back

Overall, these tracks are very much in line with the sonic aesthetic of the original project. There are some truly hypnotic beats here and Veeze slides over them with ease. His vocal lines are extremely catchy, and you can't help but love his clever bars that will have you rewinding each track.

Let us know what you think of the new tracks on Veeze's deluxe project, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring the biggest releases from all of your favorite artists. There are still some great projects left to drop in 2023.

Tracklist:

  1. Get Lucki
  2. Rich No Duh
  3. Luv the Tour
  4. Rich Rockstar
  5. Amusing
  6. Not a Drill
  7. OverseasBaller
  8. No Sir Ski
  9. You know i
  10. GOMD
  11. SEXY liar
  12. Broke Phone (feat. LUCKI)
  13. 7sixers (feat. Babyface Ray & Icewear Vezzo)
  14. Robert De Niro
  15. Boat Interlude (feat. Lil Yachty)
  16. tramp Stamp
  17. Weekend
  18. Kinda $
  19. GAIG
  20. WHOda1
  21. Unreleased Leak
  22. LICK
  23. Safe 2
  24. Gangermatic
  25. Tony Hawk
  26. GOMD (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) – Remix

Read More: Veeze Launches New Warner Records Imprint Label Navy Wavy

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.