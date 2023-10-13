Veeze Continues His Dominant Run With “Ganger (Deluxe Edition)”

Veeze has been one of the breakout artists of 2023. Of course, Veeze had already established himself well before this year. However, many were waiting for him to drop a new project after a four-year gap. Well, he returned with a 21-track epic called Ganger, and it immediately became an album of the year contender. His production choices were astonishingly good and the bars about drug use and spiraling out of control were both harrowing and clever. Overall, he is someone who can pull references from anywhere, and it makes each bar a journey.

As it stands, Veeze is out on tour, and fans have been enjoying themselves at the shows. Thankfully for them, they will get to see Veeze perform songs other than the ones on the original release of Ganger. Today, he dropped off a deluxe edition to his phenomenal album. This new release has five new tracks that are placed at the top of the tracklist. "Get Lucki," "Rich No Duh," "Luv The Tour," "Rich Rockstar," and "Amusing" are the titles of these songs, and as it turns out, there are no features to be found.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Hits The Studio With Veeze And ASAP Bari

Veeze Is Back

Overall, these tracks are very much in line with the sonic aesthetic of the original project. There are some truly hypnotic beats here and Veeze slides over them with ease. His vocal lines are extremely catchy, and you can't help but love his clever bars that will have you rewinding each track.

Let us know what you think of the new tracks on Veeze's deluxe project, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring the biggest releases from all of your favorite artists. There are still some great projects left to drop in 2023.

Tracklist:

Get Lucki Rich No Duh Luv the Tour Rich Rockstar Amusing Not a Drill OverseasBaller No Sir Ski You know i GOMD SEXY liar Broke Phone (feat. LUCKI) 7sixers (feat. Babyface Ray & Icewear Vezzo) Robert De Niro Boat Interlude (feat. Lil Yachty) tramp Stamp Weekend Kinda $ GAIG WHOda1 Unreleased Leak LICK Safe 2 Gangermatic Tony Hawk GOMD (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) – Remix

Read More: Veeze Launches New Warner Records Imprint Label Navy Wavy