Lil Uzi Vert Hits The Studio With Veeze And ASAP Bari

Back in July, Lil Uzi Vert revealed that their plan was not to release a deluxe for The Pink Tape and instead immediately start work on a new album. It’s an impressive turnaround given fans had to wait three years between Eternal Atake and The Pink Tape. However, The Pink Tape was a massive success, hitting #1 and selling over 167,000 units in its opening week.

Furthermore, the notion that Vert is working on new material has been bolstered by some newly released studio images. Vert was spotted in the studio with Veeze and ASAP Bari. Veeze, dropped his debut album GANGER back in June. The Michigan rapper is a major up-and-comer with ties to Future. Meanwhile, it’s clear why Bari would be linking himself with these two major names in the rap scene. The presence of Veeze suggests that the rapper might be getting a feature on this new mystery album from Vert. However, very few details are available about this project. At this time, all we know is that it will be called Barter 16 and serve as a tribute to Young Thug.

Vert Spotted With Birdman Amid Studio Sessions

However, Veeze and Bari are just the latest figures that Vert has been spotted in the studio with. Earlier this week, Vert was seen linking up with Birdman. The picture comes just a few weeks after Birdman told Uzi that he wanted to be included on Barter 16. While the picture doesn’t come with any speculation on what the pair are actually working on, the writing appears to be on the wall about Birdman being worked into the tracklist of Barter 16.

Another element of the picture that has fans interested is Uzi’s Rich Gang chain. “Bros tryna revive rich gang,” the top comment on the post reads. Another agrees saying, “i dont even wanna know what he did for that chain.” Are you hyped for Barter 16? Who else do you want to see on the album? Let us know in the comments below. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

