Birdman Tells Lil Uzi Vert He Wants To Be On “Barter 16”: Clip

Fans have been eagerly-awaiting Lil Uzi Vert’s next project, Barter 16. A few tracks reported to be part of the mixtape have even surfaced online in recent days, following speculation that it’d be dropping on Friday (August 18). The anticipation has only built, and listeners can’t wait to hear the follow-up to Pink Tape. The project pays tribute to Young Thug, and Uzi’s been spotted dressing up as the rapper lately and appeared in the studio with some of his collaborators. He was photographed alongside Birdman earlier this month, sparking further speculation.

In a new clip, the duo are seen together once again, and Birdman tells Uzi that he wants in. “I wanna be on some of them songs, man,” he explains. The Cash Money founder continues, letting Uzi know that “We can make that sh*t pop.” Though nothing’s been confirmed at this point, it seems clear that they’re cooking up something together. For obvious reasons, fans would appreciate a Birdman feature, and it would make the project all the more true to Young Thug.

Birdman Says He And Lil Uzi Vert “Can Make That Sh*t Pop”

Another feature fans expect to hear on Barter 16 is Young Thug himself, the muse of the entire project. This appeared to be confirmed along with the recent leaks, but it’s still not official. Some fans are even concerned that the leaks could impact the album’s official release date, pushing it back even further.

Though it is possible that Barter 16 won’t be arriving as soon as listeners hope, Lil Uzi Vert just recently dropped it’s cover art. The imagery lines up perfectly with the of Young Thug’s original Barter 6 mixtape down to the rapper’s nudity, solidifying the homage. This has also gotten hopeful supporters thinking that the mixtape will officially drop sometime in the very near future. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Uzi Vert and Barter 16.

