Veeze Announces “Ganger Deluxe” Release Date

Veeze has made waves in the world of hip-hop. In a recent announcement on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Veeze announced the release date for the Ganger Deluxe project, which is set to drop on October 13. The deluxe edition will offer fans more of Veeze's signature style, including five new tracks.

Veeze is widely known for his hit track "Safe 2," which gained recognition after its release in June of this year, during which time his project Ganger, was also released. The album features a total of 21 songs and collaborations with artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Babyface Ray, Lucki, and Icewear Vezzo. Overall, the album carries the essence of Veeze’s origins in Detroit from the catchy beats to his laid-back, smooth punchlines that pull the listener deeper into his words. Fans will have a chance to experience this in real-time as Veeze announced the Ganger Tour which begins today (October 10) and will feature special guests Talibando and Anycia. The tour will run until November 21.

Veeze Continues To Dominate

While Veeze’s smooth and effortless flow have taken the hip-hop community by storm, he has no intention of confining himself to one space. Veeze's ambitions extend far beyond the reach of music, according to his tweets. He also mentioned taking acting classes after the tour. He also alluded to learning a new language while on the road and additionally, noted a desire to dive into beat-making to further expand his versatility in the world of entertainment.

With the announcement of the Ganger Deluxe project and the promise of a new album in 2025, Veeze continues to push the boundaries of his artistic journey. His desire to explore avenues outside of music are a testament to his artistic wit. It’s clear that Veeze has no intention of putting himself in a box and desires to evolve as a seasoned artist. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest releases from the biggest artists.