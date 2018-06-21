imprint
- MusicVeeze Launches New Warner Records Imprint Label Navy WavyVeeze says he can see himself "learning a lot" from the higher-ups at Warner Records.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNLE Choppa Signs Venture With Warner Music For "No Love Entertainment" ImprintNLE Choppa celebrated his new venture with Warner Music GroupBy Devin Ch
- NewsDaBaby Plays The Mentorship Role On Stunna 4 Vegas' "Billion Dollar Baby Freestyle"DaBaby's showcases his understudy Stunna 4 Vegas.By Devin Ch
- NewsJay Critch Joins Polo Hayes On The Harry Fraud-Produced "Drip"Harry Fraud strings together a high profile feature for his new protege.By Devin Ch
- MusicLyor Cohen Talks Rich The Kid Contract Dispute On Breakfast Club: "We Don't Play That"Lyor Cohen speaks his piece on Rich the Kid's dissatisfaction over his 300 Entertainment contract.By Devin Ch
- MusicFather & Awful Records Score Partnership With RCA RecordsFather excited to offer his artists increased exposure.By Devin Ch