Warner Records
- MusicVeeze Launches New Warner Records Imprint Label Navy WavyVeeze says he can see himself "learning a lot" from the higher-ups at Warner Records.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWale Laments About Things Being "Terrible For Months" With His TeamOnce again, Wale expresses frustration with his team after they delayed the announcement of his upcoming tour.By Erika Marie
- NewsBaby Tate Isn't Playing On Her Warner Records Debut Single "Pedi"The artist formerly known as Yung Baby Tate is petty and proud.By Joshua Robinson
- Music"Whoopty" Rapper CJ Signs With Warner RecordsIt's time to meet the Staten Island rapper. By Faysia Green
- MusicErica Banks, "Buss It" Rapper, Signs New Record DealErica Banks signs a new deal with Warner Records following the success of her viral single "Buss It".By Alex Zidel
- MusicSaweetie Calls Out Record Label For Releasing Her Music Early: "I Feel Disrespected"Saweetie's record label, Warner Records, released her music against her wishes yesterday and she did not hesitate to call them out for it.By Ellie Spina
- MusicLianne La Havas Bares Her Soul On New Self-Titled AlbumBritish soul siren Lianne La Havas is back with her third album, and she decided to self title this one and keep it free of features to truly let her name and voice shine through.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Partners With Warner, Confirms New AlbumFollowing the release of the Alchemist-produced "Alfredo," Freddie Gibbs announces a new partnership with Warner Records. By Mitch Findlay