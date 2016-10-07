distribution
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures 1" Returns To Apple Music With New DistributorYe's distribution issues appear to be resolved.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Inks Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group: ReportMegan Thee Stallion will likely be able to to retain ownership of her recordings in the deal.By Cole Blake
- MusicMeek Mill Seeking Major Distributor For "Dream Chaser Records"Maybe the Philly MC can hit up his old friend and frequent collaborator Rick Ross for some assistance on this matter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West's New Album Distribution Might Become Rick Ross' Responsibility"Imagine the artistic drive. And I got some amazing ideas for the Yeezy brand," Rozay recently reflected.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Shopping For Distribution As They Tease New AlbumNew music from Ye and Dolla $ign is on the way.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBoosie Badazz Slams Empire Records For Not Paying Him For Yung BleuBoosie Badazz isn't happy with Empire Records.By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg Lands Deal To Release New Albums & Distribute Death Row CatalogFormer Apple executive Larry Jackson announced a partnership with the California legend as one of his new company's first projects.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Prince Details How DEA Targeted Him, Suge Knight & Irv Gotti Over Black-Owned Distribution BusinessJ. Prince's appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast found the Rap-A-Lot Records' CEO detailing his history with law enforcement, and how he became a target after attempting to become independent of the music industry and major labels.By Rose Lilah
- MoviesNetflix Acquires "Malcolm & Marie," Starring Zendaya & John David Washington"Malcolm & Marie," starring Zendaya and John David Washington, will be released on Netflix.By Cole Blake
- MusicTiwa Savage Joins WizKid & Davido In Scoring "Global Record Deals" Outside NigeriaTiwa Savage's deal calls for distribution in over 60 countries, a far cry from her humble beginnings as Mary J Blige and George Michael's backup vocalist.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoundCloud Now Lets Artists Distribute Music To Spotify & Apple MusicArtists are able to distribute their songs directly from SoundCloud Premier.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Buck Calls Out 50 Cent: "Am I An Artist On G-Unit Records?"All of Young Buck's music was taken off iTunes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Signs With New Distribution Company To Drop “Dummy Boy” ASAPTekashi has signed with a new distribution company in order to get "Dummy Boy" released ASAP.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentBoots Riley's "Sorry To Bother You" Shunned By International DistributorsThe distributors are claiming that "black movies don't do well internationally."By Zaynab
- MusicPrince's Estate And Sony Sign Exclusive 35 Album DealPrince's "Lovesexy," "Dirty Mind," "Sign O' The Times" and 35 others slated for re-release.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicCasanova Is Apparently Signed To Both Roc Nation & Def JamDeals on deals.By Matthew Parizot
- SportsFormer NBA Champion Glen Davis Arrested On Drug ChargesGlen "Big Baby" Davis is in trouble with the law again.By Devin Ch
- NewsWiz Khalifa Announces New Distribution Deal For Taylor Gang With AtlanticTaylor Gang teams up with Atlantic Records for distribution for some of their up & coming artists.By Rose Lilah