Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures 1" Returns To Apple Music With New Distributor

Earlier today, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new joint album Vultures 1 was removed from Apple Music due to distribution issues. The album arrived via FUGA, which later wanted the album removed. “A long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement," a spokesperson told Billboard today. "Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove VULTURES 1 from our systems."

Now, the album has found a new distributor, Label Engine. The company put out the project's first two singles, which led to confusion when the full album arrived via FUGA. Luckily, however, this means that the album is back on Apple Music again for fans to stream.

Read More: "Vultures": A History Of Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Collaborations

Vultures 1 Moves To Label Engine

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

These are far from the only hiccups Ye has dealt with following the release of Vultures 1, however. Following the hitmaker's Chicago listening party, Ozzy Osbourne took to Twitter to accuse him of sampling Black Sabbath without permission. "@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!" he wrote.

Donna Summer's estate later called Kanye out for alleged "copyright infringement" for his track "GOOD (DON'T DIE)," again insisting he was denied permission. Either way, the album continues to be a success among fans. What do you think of Vultures 1 returning to Apple Music? What about it moving to Label Engine? Are you glad you can stream it on Apple Music again? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep ane ye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cam'ron & Mase Weigh In On Fake Taylor Swift & Kanye West Super Bowl Story

[Via]