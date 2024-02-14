Cam'ron & Mase Weigh In On Fake Taylor Swift & Kanye West Super Bowl Story

Cam'ron and Mase are easily the best duo in sports media right now. Although some might say that title belongs to Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith, you cannot deny the power of It Is What It Is. These two continue to deliver incredible episodes and entertaining segments. Whenever they comment on something, you know it is going to be comedy. Overall, fans are quite fond of the show, and their following has only grown over time. If you love the rap duo, this is a great time for you.

That said, they had plenty to talk about following the Super Bowl. There was one report making the rounds yesterday which alleged how Taylor Swift had Kanye West kicked out of the big game. This news came from Brandon Marshall and it was met with skepticism. In fact, as we have already explained, the story was proven false by a source associated with Kanye West. Regardless, Cam and Mase speculated on what took place and even took sides. As Cam and Mase explained, they can easily see why Taylor would want Ye to be removed.

Cam'ron Gives His Take

“[He] tried to diss that young lady years ago, and she ain’t forget about it. She don’t want to be seen with you, let alone on the Super Bowl screen,” Cam'ron said. “That man got up there embarrassed Taylor Swift at them awards, tried to go Beyoncé crazy.” Later on, Cam'ron took Swift's side, saying “If she makes a call and says ‘I’m leaving if he don’t get out of here,’ he got to go." In the end, it is all a moot point as none of this ever happened.

That said, the Super Bowl itself was fantastic. We got an overtime game that made a lot of people happy. While 49ers fans are probably still reeling from the loss, Chiefs fans are over the moon. Let us know what you thought of the game, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports and music worlds.

