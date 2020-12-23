fake news
- MusicCam'ron & Mase Weigh In On Fake Taylor Swift & Kanye West Super Bowl StoryThe story was never true to begin with.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Calls Cap On Home Relisting: "Me & The Owner Locked In"Rock only moved in a few weeks ago, but the 23-year-old plans to make her home a safe space for Junior to grow up.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Reese Responds To Reports That He Got ShotFake news strikes again.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music03 Greedo Rumors That He Was Murdered Proven False By His ManagerFans went into a frenzy when these speculations swirled online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Calls Out Blog Pages For Spreading Fake NewsThe Queen was not having it with all the misinformation about her posted on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWoman Says G Herbo Is Her Child's Father, Denies It After Going ViralShe penned a detailed post about Herbo and her child, but later said it was a "joke" that the internet took too far.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A "Piece Of Sh*t" Over Pelosi Conspiracy TweetMusk pushed the conspiracy theory in a tweet where he shared a link to a site that is known for fake news.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMagic Johnson Denies Fake Report About Donating BloodThe NBA icon became the subject of ridicule after a satire account circulated a fake report.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Calls Australians "F*cking Creeps" Over Food Ban After Citing Fake NewsIt was fake news that Australia or New Zealand banned growing your own food and Rogan went off about it on his podcast before facing backlash.By Erika Marie
- GramShenseea Calls Out Website For Spreading Lies: "Disrespectful & Fake"The site even penned an article with fake quotes from the singer and she claims that they are responsible for the false pregnancy rumors that went viral.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Admits To Sharing Fake Post About Steven Seagal Joining Russian ForcesHe called it a "parody" and added that he wouldn't have been surprised if it was real because Seagal, Putin's pal, was once banned from Ukraine.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJason Lee & "Hollywood Unlocked" Explain Why They Falsely Reported On Queen Elizabeth's DeathLee and his team at "Hollywood Unlocked" break down exactly what led them to believe her Royal Majesty had passed.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsPresident Zelensky Claps Back At Russian Media Claims That He's Fled Ukraine & Is HidingUkraine's fearless leader made a video alongside other political officials, letting the world know that they're fighting for their independence...By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJay-Z "New Album" Tracklist Kicks Off April Fool's DayJay-Z is currently trending over the joke-news that he's releasing a new album called "Ascension."By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Addresses Eminem Rejection RumorsCardi B says the rumors about Eminem declining a feature on her next album are false.By Alex Zidel
- GossipLauren London Pregnancy Report: Nipsey Hussle's Former Bodyguard Speaks OutJ-Roc calls "fake news" on Lauren London's pregnancy report.By Alex Zidel
- BeefTrippie Redd Mocks Soulja Boy's Rant: "When Was The Last Time You Went Platinum"Soulja recently shared a video where he called out publications for being "false news."By Erika Marie