Skai Jackson faced lots of social media discussion around her son Kasai and her contentious relationship with the child's father, Deondre Burgin. She reportedly secured a temporary restraining order against him, who is also known as Yerkky Yerkky online, for an alleged physical altercation on Mother's Day this year.

Per The Shade Room, Burgin has actually responded to some of this drama. He took to his Instagram Story with a message for his followers.

"@skaijackson If a fake page text any of my followers spreading false rumors about me it’s my baby momma tryna ruin my life lol #falsenews," Yerkky Yerkky wrote on Friday (May 23).

However, he also has to deal with a lot of other problems these days, such as more legal complications reportedly landing him in prison. Kentucky authorities allegedly arrested Deondre Burgin last month for an outstanding Ohio warrant. This was reportedly due to a missing license plate and failing to show up in court. Still, this whole situation remains pretty unclear. It looks like it's a bunch of separate legal obstacles piling on top of each other.

Skai Jackson Lawsuit

Back to Skai Jackson and Deondre Burgin's relationship, though, USA TODAY reportedly obtained court documents of the temporary restraining order. She claims he slammed her head against the backseat of her car and allegedly punched her in the face while she was holding their son Kasai.

According to MSN, Skai alleges Burgin acted abusively towards her over an allegedly ongoing six-month pattern starting in 2024. She claims this includes choking, destruction of property, and holding her at knifepoint while pregnant.

"I don’t feel safe with my son being around him due to his violent history," the actress reportedly expressed. The judge ordered Yerkky Yerkky to stay at least 100 yards away from Jackson and their child.

To be clear, this reported legal move is a restraining order, not a lawsuit. As for what's next for Skai Jackson and Deondre Burgin, hopefully they can find an amicable and safe resolution to all this. We hope any alleged violence and misinformation stops here and leads to better days for them individually.