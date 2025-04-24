Father Of Skai Jackson's Child Reportedly Goes Back To Prison Due To Outstanding Warrant

Skai Jackson's partner Deondre Burgin allegedly missed a court date related to a completely different debacle than his November 2024 arrest.

Skai Jackson has had to deal with a lot of scrutiny concerning her son Kasai, but none as scandalous as the legal situations of the boy's father. Her partner Deondre Burgin, according to Hollywood Unlocked and TMZ, reportedly went back to prison last week months after an unrelated November arrest.

According to the publications, this new Kentucky arrest is over an outstanding warrant from Ohio. An officer reportedly recognized him from the National Crime Information Center database after spotting him at a Taylor Mill gas station on April 17. Burgin reportedly has a $25K bond

The misdemeanor warrant out of Ohio is reportedly over Deondre Burgin's alleged failure to display his license plate on his vehicle back in March. Then, he reportedly failed to show up in court to address this matter.

Read More: Skai Jackson Avoids Discussing Arrest By Answering Fake Questions On TikTok Live

Why Was The Father Of Skai Jackson's Child Arrested?

For those unaware, authorities previously arrested the father of Skai Jackson's child in Cincinnati back in November of 2024. This was for Deondre Burgin allegedly violating the terms of his juvenile parole for alleged theft and weapon possession, and for attempting to flee from officers when they confronted him.

Also, it's important to note that we have no official confirmation of Burgin's fatherhood of Kasai. However, he did make some dismissive comments allegedly targeting Skai Jackson in the past. "On wopp Im salty I got this dumb a** Disney Chanel b**** pregnant I hate this h*e," Deondre Burgin allegedly wrote. Jackson and her mother Kiya Cole claimed this was due to a hack and that Burgin did not really post this.

Elsewhere, this follows plenty of other headlines in their relationship, such as an alleged domestic violence incident on Skai Jackson's behalf at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. Now that Jackson's son is here, hopefully there are brighter days ahead for everyone in this situation.

Given all these moving parts and the turbulent narratives this couple faced up to this point, we will see what comes of this recent arrest. Throughout it all, it seems like Skai Jackson committed to her child's well-being and happiness above all else. Perhaps future developments will bring Deondre Burgin back into the family fold.

Read More: Father Of Skai Jackson's Child Appears To Post Egregiously Nasty Comments About Her Following Pregnancy Reveal

