Skai Jackson's baby daddy, Deondre Burgin, has grown tired of her fans trolling him on social media.

Hollywood Unlocked posted a clip of Burgin's Instagram livestream on Wednesday (May 28) that show's him lashing out at users asking about his abuse allegations and restraining order filed by Skai Jackson. Burgin would explicitly ask social media users to leave him alone.

"Get the f*ck off my live talking about some bullsh*t," yells Burgin after reading a comment while driving. "Get my d*ck out your mouth. How bout that. Get my ding-o-l*ng out your mouth."

Skai Jackson filed a restraining order against Deondre last month. Jackson claims that Burgin held her, while pregnant, at knife point and ordered her to drink bleach. Burgin would reply to Jackson's claims on Facebook, commenting, "What The Helly?"

Who Is Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy Deondre Burgin?

Deondre Burgin is best known as Yerkky Yerkky. Deondre achieved popularity when he began dating Skai Jackson in 2023. He is a content creator.

In August 2024, Jackson was arrested following a domestic dispute with Burgin. The case was later dismissed due to a lack of evidence and Burgin’s unwillingness to cooperate. Days after the incident, offensive posts about Jackson appeared on Burgin’s social media, which he claimed were the result of hacking.

In November 2024, Burgin was arrested in Cincinnati for violating parole tied to earlier juvenile charges. He remained in jail during the birth of their son, Kasai, in January 2025. Jackson welcomed motherhood with a heartfelt post but faced the milestone alone.

While Jackson now focuses on raising her son and continuing her acting career, Burgin remains entangled in ongoing legal issues. Their story has sparked widespread public discussion about domestic violence, parenting, and life under constant online scrutiny.