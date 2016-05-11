skai jackson
- GramSkai Jackson Denies Beef With Jordyn Woods's Sister After TikToker Goes ViralA TikToker says that Skai bullies 15-year-old Jodie, but in DMs admitted it was "allegedly" & she told Skai she'd remove the video for $3K.ByErika Marie5.8K Views
- Pop CultureSkai Jackson Shares Shady Message After Julez Smith Jr. DramaSkai is sharing a cryptic message presumably targeted at her former boyfriend, Solange's son Julez. ByMadusa S.25.9K Views
- RelationshipsSolange's Son Julez & Skai Jackson Have Broken Up, But No One Knew They DatedTheir secret romance was exposed after some scandalous picture of the pair leaked on to the internet, but Julez is now confirming they've since called things off.ByMadusa S.92.5K Views
- Pop CultureSkai Jackson Accused Of Bullying & Racism, Calls Allegations "False Claims"A woman surfaced on TikTok with claims that the actress "made [her] life hell."ByErika Marie8.2K Views
- TVNelly, Jeannie Mai, Carole Baskin, & More Announced For "Dancing With The Stars"The upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars will feature Nelly, Jeannie Mai, Skai Jackson, Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, and more.ByAlex Zidel1.9K Views
- Pop CultureSkai Jackson Drops Restraining Order Against Bhad BhabieSkai Jackson dropped her restraining order against Bhad Bhabie after the rapper entered a rehab treatment center.ByAlex Zidel6.1K Views
- AnticsSkai Jackson Is Putting Racists On BlastThe young actress is letting the racists have it. ByMadusa S.3.4K Views
- AnticsSkai Jackson Exposes Men Who Slide Into Her DMs InappropriatelyTeen actress Skai Jackson took to Twitter to share screenshots of men who have attempted to hit on her with private messages.ByErika Marie32.3K Views
- BeefBhad Bhabie Ordered To Stay 100 Yards Away From Skai JacksonSkai Jackson's restraining order against Bhad Bhabie has been granted, ordering the rapper to stay 100 yards away after she sent her death threats.ByLynn S.5.9K Views
- MusicSkai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie Over Death ThreatsFollowing their online feud this week, Skai Jackson has filed a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie.ByKevin Goddard6.5K Views
- BeefBhad Bhabie & Skai Jackson's Mothers Are BeefingThe beef between 16-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie and Disney star Skai Jackson escalated when both of their mothers got involved.ByAlex Zidel11.9K Views
