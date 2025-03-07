Father Of Skai Jackson’s Child Under Fire For Corny Advice On Getting A Famous Woman Pregnant

In January of this year, Skai Jackson gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Kasai. The child's father is Deondre Burgin, who also goes by "Yerkky Yerkky." Unfortunately, however, their relationship hasn't been all smooth sailing. Last August, the actress was arrested for alleged domestic battery after she and Burgin got into an argument at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

A few months later, Jackson confirmed she was expecting amid rampant rumors. "I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life... My heart is so full!" she told PEOPLE at the time. Sadly, her relationship drama didn't end there. Burgin later appeared to post some upsetting comments on social media that seemed to be directed at Jackson. "On wopp Im salty I got this dumb a** Disney Chanel b**** pregnant I hate this h*e," a message on his Facebook read. Jackson, along with her mother Kiya Cole, said the account had been hacked and the message was not really posted by Burgin.

Read More: Skai Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy Kasai To The World In Adorable Fashion

Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy Arrested

Just a couple of days later, he was arrested following an altercation with police. Officers tried to arrest him on a warrant for juvenile parole violation, but reportedly, he ran away. Now, Burgin is under fire some remarks he made during a livestream, which Jackson's fans aren't happy about. In a clip from the stream, he's seen chatting with an unknown man, who asked him how to get a famous woman pregnant. “You gotta keep it P, man," he responded simply. The man then joked that he's trying to shoot his shot at Zendaya, asking Burgin to “put in a good word for him.”