Skai Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy Kasai To The World In Adorable Fashion

Congratulations Skai!

But despite all of this, Skai has been longing for this moment to become a parent. "I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!" We are certainly wishing the best for her, especially after all she's gone through. Congratulations once again to Skai!

The last we heard, Burgin was taken into custody in Cincinnati, Ohio. However, that's not all. He also allegedly posted some truly hateful statements under his Facebook username "Yerkky Yerkky." "On wopp Im salty I got this dumb a** Disney Chanel b**** pregnant I hate this h*e." Skai Jackson and Kiya attempted to quiet the noise surrounding the post by saying it was due to a hacker.

Keke Palmer, La La Anthony, Ice Spice , Reginae Carter, and mother Kiya Cole were just few others showing their support as well. Pregnancy rumors were swirling for quite some time and during some troubling moments as well. If you haven't been following Skai Jackson lately, she's not in the most stable relationship. No one really knows who the father of the child is, however, the man mostly associated with her is a man named Deondre Burgin . He looks to not be in the picture at the moment as he was recently arrested for allegedly violating the terms of his parole.

Skai Jackson has to be on cloud nine right now as she has just given birth to a healthy baby boy! Per The Shade Room, the former Disney Channel actress made the announcement on her Instagram page. "Kasai 🧸🤎" she captioned the wholesome photo of them wearing matching green and black plaid loungewear. Making it even cuter is the fact that Skai's holding Kasai's little hands up! Fans and her celebrity friends flooded the comments section with love and congratulatory statements. "Congratulations baby girl💕💕💕💕" JT of City Girls wrote. "Congrats 🥹❤️" Latto added.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.