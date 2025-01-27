Skai Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy Kasai To The World In Adorable Fashion

Skai Jackson has to be on cloud nine right now as she has just given birth to a healthy baby boy! Per The Shade Room, the former Disney Channel actress made the announcement on her Instagram page. "Kasai 🧸🤎" she captioned the wholesome photo of them wearing matching green and black plaid loungewear. Making it even cuter is the fact that Skai's holding Kasai's little hands up! Fans and her celebrity friends flooded the comments section with love and congratulatory statements. "Congratulations baby girl💕💕💕💕" JT of City Girls wrote. "Congrats 🥹❤️" Latto added.
Keke Palmer, La La Anthony, Ice Spice, Reginae Carter, and mother Kiya Cole were just few others showing their support as well. Pregnancy rumors were swirling for quite some time and during some troubling moments as well. If you haven't been following Skai Jackson lately, she's not in the most stable relationship. No one really knows who the father of the child is, however, the man mostly associated with her is a man named Deondre Burgin. He looks to not be in the picture at the moment as he was recently arrested for allegedly violating the terms of his parole.
Skai Jackson Is Officially A Mother!
The last we heard, Burgin was taken into custody in Cincinnati, Ohio. However, that's not all. He also allegedly posted some truly hateful statements under his Facebook username "Yerkky Yerkky." "On wopp Im salty I got this dumb a** Disney Chanel b**** pregnant I hate this h*e." Skai Jackson and Kiya attempted to quiet the noise surrounding the post by saying it was due to a hacker.
But despite all of this, Skai has been longing for this moment to become a parent. "I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!" We are certainly wishing the best for her, especially after all she's gone through. Congratulations once again to Skai!
