Father Of Skai Jackson's Child Appears To Post Egregiously Nasty Comments About Her Following Pregnancy Reveal

He seems to wholeheartedly regret his decision... or does he?

Yesterday, former Disney star Skai Jackson had a big announcement to share with the world. The 22-year-old actress and model is officially pregnant with her first child after rumors were running amuck for a bit. She's looking forward to motherhood, telling People, "I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life... My heart is so full!" Unfortunately, the lead up to this was not what it could have been. If you remember, Skai got into brief legal trouble with the assumed father of their child.

She was charged with domestic battery following a scuffle with her boyfriend at Universal Studios. She told police it never got physical despite reports saying she shoved him multiple times. The charge was dropped, but still, not the best start. Fast forward to now, and things don't seem to be getting all that much better. According to TMZ, a Facebook user by the name of "Yerkky Yerkky" is claiming to be guy who got Skai pregnant, and he's apparently mad at himself for doing so.

The Father Of Skai Jackson's Baby Remains Unknown

It's truly scathing message, as it reads, "On wopp Im salty I got this dumb a** Disney Chanel b**** pregnant I hate this h*e." It's currently going viral thanks to blogger Tasha K reposting it. However, Skai Jackson is claiming that this isn't real. Her, along with her mother, Kiya Cole, are saying that the account was hacked.

As it stands, there's still some to unpack here, as the actress could be trying to quell the worries of fans. Other unknowns include the identity of Skai's baby's father. There is a possibility it's the man we have seen tied to the fight at Universal. Hopefully, things continue to improve for her, especially with a newborn baby on the way.

