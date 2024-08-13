Skai Jackson Arrested For Domestic Battery After Alleged Fight With Boyfriend

Hopefully, everything is patched up quickly.

Skai Jackson was reportedly arrested for alleged domestic battery after having a fight with her boyfriend at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. Authorities were called to the CityWalk area of the theme park after she and her boyfriend were spotted arguing, per TMZ. According to TMZ, she pushed him more than once. Her boyfriend's identity is a mystery to the public. She has rarely featured him on her social media pages.

Security reportedly detained the couple until law enforcement arrived. When law enforcement arrived, they arrested Jackson for misdemeanor domestic battery. After deputies reviewed the footage and saw that she pushed him, they cited Jackson. Authorities released her hours later. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will review the case and determine if charges are warranted. Jackson and her boyfriend denied that anything got physical between them. Additionally, she told authorities that they are engaged and currently expecting a baby.

Skai Jackson Arrested At Universal Studios For Domestic Battery

Younger fans will best remember Skai Jackson for her time on Disney Channel. A former child model-turned-child actor, she played Zuri Ross on the hit show Jessie from 2011-2015. She reprised the role on the first three seasons of Bunk'd, a spin-off series. After that, she played Glory Grant in the Marvel Rising animated specials. In 2020, finished in fifth place on the 29th season of Dancing With The Stars. She most recently appeared in The Man In The White Van, a thriller scheduled for release in North America on October 11.