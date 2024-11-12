Skai Jackson Confirms Pregnancy Following Rampant Speculation

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Skai Jackson attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
The reports leading up to the reveal were not great, but she seems fully ready for this important part of her life.

Skai Jackson was making some major headlines in the latter stages of the summer for a domestic battery charge. It all went down at Universal Studios in Los Angeles in the CityWalk section of the park. Things reportedly got pretty tense, with TMZ saying that she pushed her boyfriend a few times following an argument. Authorities arrived moments after park security had them in custody. She was eventually released so things didn't spiral too much. Still, it was not a good look for the former Disney star and it sparked many reactions. That was particularly the case days after the arrest when Skai got on a TikTok livestream to answer some questions.

She was accused by many for dodging the obvious issue swirling around her and was answering fake questions during the Live. So, yes, Skai was and definitely still is trying to move forward from that debacle and making a major life announcement will certainly speed up that process. According to The Shade Room and People, the 22-year-old is going to be a mother in the coming months. This may not be a surprise to some, as the model and actress did mention to police during her arrest that she was pregnant. However, nothing was really confirmed back in August despite rumors running rampant.

Skai Jackson Is Growing Up!

Well, the speculations were correct as she is carrying the child of the boyfriend that she got into the altercation with. In an exclusive interview with People, Skai expressed how elated she is for this next stage. "I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!" Still, not much is known about the man who will eventually be the father to this baby.

If you are wanting to see visual proof of Skai's baby bump, there are multiple photos of it on display. Click the second "[Via]" link below to see them all. As for those next films, she will be in The Man in the White Van. That will debut in theaters on December 13. Congratulations to Skai and her man for this major news!

