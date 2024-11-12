Skai Jackson Confirms Pregnancy Following Rampant Speculation

The reports leading up to the reveal were not great, but she seems fully ready for this important part of her life.

Skai Jackson was making some major headlines in the latter stages of the summer for a domestic battery charge. It all went down at Universal Studios in Los Angeles in the CityWalk section of the park. Things reportedly got pretty tense, with TMZ saying that she pushed her boyfriend a few times following an argument. Authorities arrived moments after park security had them in custody. She was eventually released so things didn't spiral too much. Still, it was not a good look for the former Disney star and it sparked many reactions. That was particularly the case days after the arrest when Skai got on a TikTok livestream to answer some questions.

She was accused by many for dodging the obvious issue swirling around her and was answering fake questions during the Live. So, yes, Skai was and definitely still is trying to move forward from that debacle and making a major life announcement will certainly speed up that process. According to The Shade Room and People, the 22-year-old is going to be a mother in the coming months. This may not be a surprise to some, as the model and actress did mention to police during her arrest that she was pregnant. However, nothing was really confirmed back in August despite rumors running rampant.

Read More: Diddy Receives Court Hearing Date For His Latest Bail Package

Skai Jackson Is Growing Up!

Well, the speculations were correct as she is carrying the child of the boyfriend that she got into the altercation with. In an exclusive interview with People, Skai expressed how elated she is for this next stage. "I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!" Still, not much is known about the man who will eventually be the father to this baby.