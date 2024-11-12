Tyrese Blames Donald Trump Supporters For Spreading False "Diddy Tape" Rumors

Boxing: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Marcos Maidana
May 3, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist and actor Tyrese Gibson before singing the national anthem before the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Marcos Maidana at MGM Grand. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Tyrese says Donald Trump supporters are trying to discourage him from "speaking out."

Tyrese says supporters of Donald Trump are responsible for spreading a false rumor about himself being in explicit videos with Diddy. He addressed the situation during a recent rant on Instagram Live, earlier this week. The rumors come after authorities arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, back in September.

“There is no such thing as a Diddy tape, literally,” Tyrese said. “I wanna tell y’all that I’ve been to some of the most legendary parties, I got no regrets. If you’re from L.A. and you’ve been to these parties, you would know that Diddy always had the most legendary parties that were always star-studded. I got plenty of photos, proudly, like every other celebrity and star that went to his party. Anybody who’s not on the internet talking about a Diddy party—you should be more concerned about them, allegedly, about what they did or what they on tape doing.”

Tyrese Poses With Diddy At "Can't Stop Won't Stop" Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Sean Combs and Tyrese attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

“There is no such thing allegedly as a Tyrese-Diddy tape,” Tyrese concluded. “That is a bunch of Donald Trump n****s in my comments, trying to discourage me from speaking up and speaking out.” Diddy has already pleaded not guilty to the charges and has consistently denied any wrongdoing amid the countless allegations he's faced. However, he remains behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial, which is expected to commence in May 2025.

Tyrese Addresses The Rumors

The trolling from Donald Trump supporters comes after Tyrese endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. She ended up losing handily to Trump, who will now take over the presidency in January. Check out Tyrese's full response to the allegations surrounding Diddy below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyrese on HotNewHipHop.

