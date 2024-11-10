Tyrese Addresses Rumors He's In Diddy's Alleged "Freak Off" Tape

Boxing: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Marcos Maidana
May 3, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist and actor Tyrese Gibson before singing the national anthem before the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Marcos Maidana at MGM Grand. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tyrese has set the record straight.

Diddy is currently behind bars in New York City for charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. The Bad Boy founder's trial is expected to begin in May of next year, and reportedly, he could be facing a hefty prison sentence if convicted. Amid his legal trouble, there have been rumors floating around that tapes of his alleged "freak off" parties are allegedly being shopped around Hollywood.

In September, for example, attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd told NewsNation that she was allegedly contacted with an offer to buy one of the alleged tapes. She alleged that it featured a celebrity even "more high-profile" than Diddy, but didn't name any names. Of course, this led to plenty of speculation about who this celebrity could be.

Tyrese Looks Back On Diddy Parties

Some social media users have even accused Tyrese of appearing in an alleged Diddy tape. Recently, however, he hopped online to shut these theories down for good. In a clip, he explains that while he's attended Diddy's parties and had a great time, there's no footage of him doing anything nefarious. “There is no such thing as a Diddy tape, literally,” he began. “So, allegedly, whatever that brother is dealing with... Whatever reasons he’s in jail, whatever the FBI and the law is dealing with, allegedly, pertaining to Diddy. I wanna tell y’all that I’ve been to some of the most legendary parties. I got no regrets, I think some of the best parties in LA.”

“Anybody who’s not on the Internet talking about a Diddy party, you should be more concerned about them, allegedly... About what they did or what they on tape doing,” he continued. “I there is no such thing allegedly as a Tyrese Diddy tape. That is a bunch of Donald Trump n****s in my comments trying to discourage me from speaking up and speaking out.” What do you think of Tyrese denying rumors he was featured in one of Diddy's alleged "freak off" tapes? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

