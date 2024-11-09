Diddy’s Request For Gag Order On Alleged Victims Shot Down By Judge

Diddy took a loss in court yesterday.

Diddy is currently behind bars on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and recently, he requested for a gag order to be placed on his alleged victims and their attorneys. “Mr. Combs has a constitutional right to a fair trial, free from the influence of prejudicial statements in the press,” his lawyer Marc Agnifilo wrote. “These prospective witnesses and their lawyers have made numerous inflammatory extrajudicial statements aimed at assassinating Mr. Combs’s character in the press.”

Yesterday (November 8), Judge Arun Subramanian denied his request, arguing that the gag order could potentially threaten free speech. “The court has an affirmative constitutional duty to ensure that Combs receives a fair trial,” Judge Subramanian explained. “But this essential … Requirement must be balanced with the protections the First Amendment affords to those claiming to be Combs’s victims.”

Read More: Diddy Is Still Trying To Secure Bail In Alleged Sex Trafficking Case Via New Motion

Judge Argues Gag Order Could Have Threatened Free Speech

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The unprecedented relief that Combs seeks on this motion is unwarranted,” he also added. The judge's ruling arrived on the same day that Diddy's team filed yet another request for bail. They've been denied twice previously. Their proposal is a $50 million bond as well as constant surveillance. His team cited similar bond cases from the past in their motion. This included a case involving a CEO accused of sex trafficking dozens of young men.

Reportedly, the government asked for a $10 million bond for the CEO and a $500K bond for an accomplice accused of intimidating witnesses. What do you think of Diddy's request for a gag order getting denied? What about the judge claiming it could potentially threaten free speech? Do you agree with this or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.