Diddy's Lawyers Demand Response To Gag Order Request As Alleged Witnesses Continue To Speak Out

By Cole Blake
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy is working on a gag order.

Diddy's attorneys, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, said in a letter on Sunday that there has been a "deluge of improper pretrial publicity" and once again asked the judge presiding over the Bad Boy mogul's ongoing criminal case to order potential alleged witnesses to stop speaking with the media. As caught by ABC News, they wrote that the alleged victims are "undermining Mr. Combs' right to a fair trial and the integrity of the grand jury proceedings."

"These stories have spread rapidly through the media and created the impression that such videos exist, which is false, and that the government is actually crediting his sensational claims, which is profoundly prejudicial," the letter said. Prosecutors have previously countered the defense's point, arguing that plaintiffs in civil litigation can't be impacted by this court. As also noted by ABC News, Diddy's team has fired back: "It makes little sense that civil litigants seeking to capitalize on the criminal allegations against Mr. Combs can nonetheless claim that they are not involved in the criminal proceedings."

Marc Agnifilo Leaves The Courthouse After Diddy's Arrest

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc Agnifilo, leaves U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024, in New York City. Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September. 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

As noted by TMZ, the latest update comes after one witness, Courtney Burgess, spoke publically several times in recent days. On Thursday, he discussed the allegations surrounding Diddy during an interview with NewsNation’s Banfield. Burgess alleged that he was once given 11 flash drives containing at least eight sex tapes involving eight celebrities. He further alleged that “two to three” of the alleged victims were minors. He had testified in front of a grand jury in the Southern District of New York, earlier in the day.

Authorities arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, back in September. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations he's faced over the last year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

