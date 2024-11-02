Diddy Allegedly Required Celebrities To Sign NDAs For "Freak Off" Parties

It would explain a lot...

The details of the Diddy case are slowly coming to life. The Bad Boy mogul's trial isn't set to begin until 2025, but TMZ has recently uncovered revelatory information about his alleged "freak off" parties. TMZ claimed that Diddy required those who attended his parties to sign an NDA agreement. This contract ensured that none of the activities that occurred would be shared. If they were, Diddy would be able to take legal action. Furthermore, the NDA states that none of the attendees were allowed to record or film other participants.

The outlet described the NDA that Diddy used as fairly standard. Given the harrowing allegations that have been leveled at him, though, the conditions of the NDA take on a sinister undertone. Partygoers were not allowed share information pertaining to Diddy, his business associates, or his family members. They could not record or photograph, nor could they hire someone to record or photograph the events of said party. The NDA also lists the name of social media sites that attendees would not be allowed to post details about their experience.

Diddy's NDA Agreements Reportedly Lasted 70 Years

Beyond the visual medium, celebrities who attended Diddy parties were allegedly unable to talk about them during interviews. They were also forbidden from writing about them in memoirs, unless they got expressed written consent from Diddy himself. The length of the NDA agreement ensured that details of Diddy's alleged exploits would not be shared during lifetime. TMZ reports that the agreement lasts for the life of an artist plus 20 years. Alternatively, the agreement could last 70 years, depending on which comes first.