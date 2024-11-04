Diddy's Alleged NDA For His Freak Offs Has Been Leaked

The major details of the alleged contract have been broken down.

The alleged Freak Off parties that Diddy threw may be getting some more evidence via an NDA. According to TMZ (via XXL), they claimed they have the official "Standard Combs NDA" that attendees at these mysterious bashes were required to sign. Well, the day has come to where the allegedly true document is out and available for others to read. Overall, the details are pretty much what you would come to expect from a contract like an NDA. Essentially it prohibits those involved from sharing anything with anyone that could potentially leak critical information. "You hereby irrevocably agree that you shall not at any time use of disclose directly or indirectly to anyone any of the following information," it says. "Artists, Artist parties, and or Artist business activities, entertainment activities, financial affairs and or personal life."

Other pertinent stipulations include that no one photograph, film or record, or have another person photograph film or record Diddy and people in his circle without direct written consent. There are even social media sites that are named within the document that Diddy allegedly didn't want his sex partygoers to post to. Then, the third key portion of the non-disclosure agreement states that nobody can "give interviews, write books or otherwise disseminate information about Diddy or the parties without prior written consent."

Diddy's Alleged NDA For His Freak Offs Is Fairly Standard

Finally, the kicker is that once signed, it is in effect for decades upon decades. Depending on which is longer, it lasts for the entire person's life, plus an additional 20 years after his/her death. Or it can last for 70 years. At this time, more investigating will be the only thing that can really solidify this as true evidence against Diddy. For now, it's at least interesting and intriguing to have on hand and break down as the days progress.