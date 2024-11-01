Former Playboy Model Claims Diddy Played Jennifer Lopez Videos At Alleged "Freak-Off"

This was allegedly while Puff and J. Lo were dating.

Daily Mail's "The Trial Of Diddy" podcast held some curious new allegations, including one from former Playboy model Rachel Kennedy. However, hers is not exactly like the other very serious claims against Sean Combs as of late. Kennedy recalled allegedly going to his hotel suite in Japan back in 2000 after she and two friends met him at a topless club. She thought she was going to a party, but then she allegedly arrived to the hotel to find just the Bad Boy mogul in a bathrobe. In addition, the former model alleged that she and her friends ingested cocaine, but that Diddy did not. She claims that she went with a friend into a bedroom with him and consensually gave him oral sex for about 20 minutes.

Rachel Kennedy alleges that a Jennifer Lopez music video (she did not remember which) was playing on a loop on the TV when they walked into the hotel room. This alleged incident occurred while Diddy was dating the singer, who was allegedly on the phone with him at the time of this alleged event. 20 minutes into the encounter, Combs' bodyguard allegedly came in and expressed anger over Kennedy's presence, as he was allegedly with her the night before. She alleges that the bodyguard got physical with the women, but that the music executive and businessman was no part of it.

These new allegations come amid other developments in Diddy's criminal case for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering and his mountain of civil lawsuits. The latest update about the former is prosecutors' scathing retaliation to many motions by the defense alleging government leaks to the press and calling for alleged victims' identification.