Diddy's Anonymous Accuser Must Reveal Her Identity Or Have Case Thrown Out

Jane Doe has to file a complaint against Diddy under her own name by November 13 to move forward with the case.

Earlier this month, attorney Tony Buzbee announced that he'd be representing 120 individuals planning to take legal action against Diddy. One of these individuals, who chose to remain anonymous, accuses the Bad Boy founder of sexually assaulting her in 2004. Now, however, Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil has ruled that the accuser has not proven she's entitled to remain anonymous.

According to TMZ, she describes Jane Doe as an adult who "decided to file a lawsuit in which she accuses a famous person of engaging in heinous conduct approximately 20 years ago." As a result, she must file a complaint under her name by November 13. If she doesn't, the case will reportedly be thrown out.

Anonymous Alleged Diddy Victim Must File Complaint Under Her Name By November 13

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after Buzbee's aforementioned press conference, Diddy's legal team released a statement on his behalf. “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," one of his lawyers, Erica Wolff, told Rolling Stone. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."