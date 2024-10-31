Diddy's Anonymous Accuser Must Reveal Her Identity Or Have Case Thrown Out

Earlier this month, attorney Tony Buzbee announced that he'd be representing 120 individuals planning to take legal action against Diddy. One of these individuals, who chose to remain anonymous, accuses the Bad Boy founder of sexually assaulting her in 2004. Now, however, Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil has ruled that the accuser has not proven she's entitled to remain anonymous.
According to TMZ, she describes Jane Doe as an adult who "decided to file a lawsuit in which she accuses a famous person of engaging in heinous conduct approximately 20 years ago." As a result, she must file a complaint under her name by November 13. If she doesn't, the case will reportedly be thrown out.
Shortly after Buzbee's aforementioned press conference, Diddy's legal team released a statement on his behalf. “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," one of his lawyers, Erica Wolff, told Rolling Stone. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."
Judge Vyskocil's ruling comes just a few days after Diddy was hit with two new lawsuits. In them, he's accused of sexually abusing two minors. What do you think of a judge ruling that one of Diddy's accusers cannot remain anonymous? Are you surprised by this or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.