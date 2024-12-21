Diddy Sued For Allegedly Assaulting Woman At NYC Charity Event

Diddy's long list of disturbing allegations continues to grow.

It's no secret that Diddy is currently wrapped up in his fair share of legal trouble. In September, the mogul was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He remains behind bars awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May of 2025. On top of that, he's also facing various lawsuits from individuals who accuse him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. It doesn't look like these are slowing down either, as yesterday, his long list of disturbing allegations grew.

According to TMZ, an anonymous woman sued Diddy for allegedly sexually assaulting her at a charity basketball event at the City College of New York in 1991. Diddy, who was not famous at the time, reportedly sponsored the event. The woman alleges that an unnamed rapper invited her and a friend to attend. Upon arriving, she claims they were able to convince a security guard to let them in early.

Diddy's Team Denies New Allegations On His Behalf

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When they got in, the woman alleges that they were led to Diddy's makeshift dressing room near the gym locker rooms, and asked him for help finding the rapper who invited them. Unfortunately, this is where things allegedly took a turn for the worse. Allegedly, Diddy handed the woman a cup that he said contained Coca-Cola, which she drank and became woozy. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her, and when she threatened to tell her rapper friend, he allegedly warned her not to because "people can come up missing."

Diddy's legal team has denied these allegations on his behalf. "As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false," they told TMZ. "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone -- man or woman, adult or minor."