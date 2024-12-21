Diddy's Lawyer Issues Statement Following New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Another harrowing Diddy accusation.

Diddy has spent the last few months warding off sexual assault lawsuits from alleged victims. He has denied all of the allegations that have been leveled at him, and continued to do so on December 20. The Bad Boy mogul was sued over an alleged assault that took place in 2006. Diddy's legal team has made it very clear that his client is innocent. Lawyer Marc Agnifilo issued a statement within hours of the lawsuit being made public. He believes Diddy is being unfairly targeted by the accuser.

The accuser in question, LaTroya Grayson, claims she won a radio contest to spend the day with Diddy. She claims that she was drugged and raped by the mogul during said day. Grayson added that she was 23 years old at the time the alleged assault took place. Diddy's legal team does not believe Grayson's account for a second, however. Agnifilo issued a collective statement asserting his client's innocence. "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone or engaged in sex trafficking," he stated. "Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved, and has never spoken to Mr. Combs."

Diddy's Legal Team Dubbed The Lawsuit "Pure Fiction"

Diddy's legal team went on to posit that LaTroya Grayson's allegations are "fiction," much in the way that they have posed his other allegations. "Her allegations against him are pure fiction," they explained. "As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every baseless lawsuit and lawyer-driven money grab." Agnifilo then included an assertion they have tacked on to several of Diddy's denial statements. "He has faith in the judicial process," he added. "In which fact will be separated from opportunistic fabrications like these."