Diddy Reportedly Looks “Astonishingly Thinner” And “Grayer” In Court

NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Elizabeth Millner of "Law & Crime Network," there's been a significant change in Diddy's appearance.

It goes without saying that it's been a rough year for Diddy. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He remains behind bars awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May of 2025. In addition to this, he's facing several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more.

Earlier this week, the mogul appeared in federal court in New York for a discovery hearing. Elizabeth Millner of Law & Crime Network was there and made some interesting observations about his appearance. According to her, Diddy has undergone some pretty significant changes since his arrest, seemingly dropping a few pounds and going more gray.

Diddy Looked Different During Recent Court Hearing, Elizabeth Millner Reports

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"From that video that was obtained by DailyMail back in September of Diddy playing hacky sack in Central Park ’til now, he appeared astonishingly thinner, which you can expect to be inside a federal detention center for a couple months now," Millner reported. "A lot different from the luxury lifestyle he was living before. But he appeared very noticeably thinner."

"Maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him," she also added. "He appeared grayer a little bit, too." According to Millner, the only family members present for Diddy's hearing were his two sons, Justin and Christian. These latest claims come just a few weeks after footage of him in court surfaced online. The footage showed him pleading not guilty to his charges in September and was the first time he'd been seen since being taken into custody. Reports of changes in Diddy's appearance also come shortly after he was hit with three new lawsuits this month from men accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

