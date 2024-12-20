Prison Expert Shares Chilling Theory About Diddy’s Reported Weight Loss In Prison

A reporter recently saw Diddy in court, and said he looked "astonishingly thinner" than he did before his arrest.

Earlier this week, Diddy appeared in court for a discovery hearing, which was attended by Elizabeth Millner of Law & Crime Network. She made some interesting observations about the Bad Boy founder's appearance, claiming that he's undergone drastic physical changes. According to her, it looks like he's lost weight since his September arrest, and gone grayer.

"From that video that was obtained by DailyMail back in September of Diddy playing hacky sack in Central Park ’til now, he appeared astonishingly thinner, which you can expect to be inside a federal detention center for a couple months now," she reported. "A lot different from the luxury lifestyle he was living before. But he appeared very noticeably thinner." She continued, also theorizing that the weight of his mounting legal woes could be starting to get to him. "Maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him," she said. "He appeared grayer a little bit, too."

Prison Expert Larry Levine Speculates Diddy Is Afraid Of Being Poisoned

In a new episode of DailyMail.com‘s "The Trial of Diddy" podcast, prison expert Larry Levine provided listeners with another possible explanation for the mogul's apparent weight loss. He speculates that Diddy could allegedly be refusing meals out of fear of being poisoned. “People want to kill him," Levine alleged. "What if someone on the outside has a connection inside the prison? They could contaminate his food, poisoning him over time.” This is unconfirmed, though this is not the first time Levine has shared this theory.

Just weeks after Diddy's arrest, he told News Nation something similar. "If somebody got to one of the correctional officers," he said of the possibility of someone allegedly tampering with Diddy's food, "This could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money." Diddy's behind bars for charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial is expected to begin in May of 2025.