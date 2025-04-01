Young Scooter's Autopsy Findings Revealed

Young Scooter's death has been ruled an accident by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. Discussing their findings on Tuesday, the medical examiner said: “This injury was not a gunshot wound." Instead, the report suggests the 39-year-old rapper died after a wooden piece punctured his right thigh, leading to blood loss. The determination matches up with comments police made after the chase that led to Scooter's death.

Atlanta Police Commander Lt. Andrew Smith first detailed the incident in a press conference after Young Scooter death. Similarly, he claimed the rapper suffered a serious leg injury while fleeing from police officers responding to a 911 call. He also noted that officers did not fire any shots. "During the process of establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house. One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg," he said.

Young Scooter 911 Call

Police are still trying to figure out who made the 911 call that sent officers to the home that Young Scooter ended up fleeing in the first place. The caller had identified herself as the “neighborhood watch" and claimed there had been shots fired as well as a "whole domestic dispute going on." She alleged: "There’s like seven guys that live in this house… these guys are like selling drugs in and out of the house… The situation that’s going on right now, this girl doesn’t have on any clothes — they threw her outside [and] he was fighting the girl… I’m not sure what they were fighting over…”

As questions remain without answers, Young Scooter's publicist, Abesi Manyando, said on Monday that the family is left “completely devastated.” According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, they're waiting for “more information to understand the circumstances.”