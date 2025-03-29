APD Confirms Young Scooter Was Not Shot By Police Despite Online Rumors

Young Scooter tragically passed away on his birthday last night (Friday, March 28), news which emerged in heartbreaking fashion but with not a lot of details. The Atlanta Police Department gave a press conference shortly after the incident relaying their investigation's conclusions and their account of what went down. According to the APD and 11Alive plus other sources, the Atlanta rapper was at a home in the city which was the subject of a call involving an alleged firearm disturbance. When police arrived, two men fled the scene, including Scooter, who reportedly sustained a leg injury when officers found him. He had jumped two fences, and when officials took him to Grady Hospital, medical examiners pronounced him deceased while at their facility.

In addition, Atlanta's homicide unit commander, Lieutenant Andrew Smith, confirmed police did not shoot the 39-year-old despite online rumors, although some fans are still skeptical. There are still a lot of vague questions and unknown details around this case, so take everything with a grain of salt as we await more updates. Young Scooter's peers, collaborators, and admirers instead focused on paying tribute to his memory and remembering his indelible contributions to Atlanta hip-hop after this heartbreaking news.

Young Scooter's Musical Legacy

Also, it's important to note that the APD themselves did not confirm the identity of the deceased male in this incident, but other sources have confirmed that it was Young Scooter. From the early 2010s up until his various comeback albums in the 2020s, he became one of the most consistent and sought-after voices in the Atlanta trap scene. The Freebandz, Brick Squad, and 1017 Records signee boasted larger-than-life freestyle approaches and has credits and influence when it comes to the best artists out of the city today, and out of the culture in general.

Young Scooter also supported fellow Atlanta rappers without fear, advocating for folks like Young Thug amid their legal troubles. We still have a lot to learn about this tragedy, and reports in the near future could quickly change the context around it. But no matter what, his mark on the game will never fade.

RIP Young Scooter.