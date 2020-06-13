Atlanta Police
- CrimeNappy Roots MC Fish Scale Kidnapped, Robbed & Shot In Atlanta: Report"We are so thankful our brother is safe and on the road to recovery," a statement from Nappy Roots reads. By Aron A.
- CrimeKing Von Death: Atlanta Police Officer Explains What HappenedNew details continue to emerge following the passing of King Von.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeKing Von Was Not Killed By Atlanta Police Despite Initial ReportsUPDATE: Authorities confirm that King Von was not shot by the Atlanta police, despite initial reports and rumors.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeATL Cop Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Takes Vacation While On Bond, Tracked By Ankle MonitorProsecutors are asking for former APD officer Garrett Rolfe's bond to be revoked after he was tracked out of state on vacation.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNational Guard Deployed To Atlanta Following 31 Weekend ShootingsKemp made the decision in response to several fatal shootings over the 4th of July weekend. By Noah John
- CrimeCop Charged In Rayshard Brooks Killing: "I Didn't Do Anything Wrong"Devin Brosnan, one of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, doesn't regret his actions. By Noah John
- PoliticsDonald Trump On Rayshard Brooks Killing: “You Can’t Resist” CopsPresident Donald Trump gave his take on Rayshard Brook's death in a recent Fox News appearance. By Noah John
- CrimeOfficer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Has History Of Conduct ComplaintsThe Atlanta Police Department has released Garrett Rolfe's disciplinary record, revealing a lengthy history of conduct complaints. By Noah John
- CrimeAtlanta Police Release Rayshard Brooks 911 CallAtlanta Police have released the 911 call leading up to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's drive-thru. By Noah John
- CrimeAtlanta Police Officer Fired After Rayshard Brooks KillingBodycam footage of Rayshard Brooks' murder has been released.By Aron A.
- PoliticsAtlanta Police Shoot And Kill Black Man During ArrestRayshard Brooks was sleeping in his car at a Wendy's Drive-Thru when the police were called.By Alexander Cole