young scooter
- SportsYoung Scooter Calls Out NBA For Saying Future's Son Is Russell Wilson's, Fans Roast Him BackPeople feel that Young Scooter should be calling out his labelmate instead. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesYoung Scooter Talks About How The "Streetz Krazy" On His Latest AlbumThis is Scooter's first solo project in three years. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsYoung Scooter Joins Forces With Future On "Hard To Handle"The Atlanta native is presumably gearing up to drop his forthcoming project, "Street Lottery 4."By Alexis Oatman
- MusicFuture Is Reportedly Working On "Dirty Sprite 3"Rumor is we've got a new Future album coming our way.By Ben Mock
- MixtapesEST Gee's Consistency Is Unmatched On "MAD" MixtapeYoung Scooter and Boosie Badazz appear on EST Gee's new project. By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Scooter Says Half Of YSL Snitched On Young Thug In New Song Snippet"Half the slimes told, yeah, they droppin' dimes," Young Scooter raps on a new song following a conversation with Young Thug.By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Scooter Thinks Live Nation Should Take All The Snitches On Tour TogetherYoung Scooter suggests that all of the rappers who've snitched should go on tour together. By Aron A.
- BeefYoung Scooter Slams N.O.R.E For Claiming Future's Mad At Drake & 21 Savage TapeN.O.R.E. revealed a "big rumor" that claimed Future is not happy with Drake and 21 Savage's joint project. By Aron A.