Young Scooter Receives Outpouring Of Love During Emotional Funeral

Young Scooter may be no longer with us, but his spirit will certainly be thanks to an incredible ceremony on Monday. It mostly took place at St. Philip AME Church in Atlanta, Georgia. However, there was also a viewing from noon to 4:00 PM at the Donald Trimble Mortuary in Decatur. That was held so the general public had a chance to express their condolences for the fallen rapper. After the funeral/Celebration of Life concluded, Scooter's casket was taken to buried in his hometown of Walterboro, South Carolina. Videos and pictures surfaced from the main ceremony and there were easily hundreds of people in attendance.

One of those was Metro Boomin, one of the many talented producers that got to work with Young Scooter. He posted a handful of pictures to his Instagram Story with one being a shot of the screen showing the details of the late MC's service. "Love u 4ever bra," he captioned the post. One of the most touching but joyous moments of the whole afternoon came when several white doves were released. This was going on just before Scooter's casket was being transferred into a hearse.

Young Scooter Dies At 39

A man (potentially the leader of the funeral) read aloud what each dove represented before being released. "He says to his mother, 'I love you. Thank you for bringing me into this world and taking care of me. I love you, mom.'" The doves didn't exactly follow protocol, leading to handful being freed on accident. But the crowd got a nice laugh out of it, showing that even though it was a heartbreaking event, spirits were as high as they could've been.