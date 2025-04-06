Young Scooter's Funeral & Public Viewing Details Revealed

The details for the funeral of Young Scooter have officially been revealed. His family and friends will be honoring him on Monday afternoon at St. Philip AME Church in Atlanta, Georgia, although he'll be laid to rest in Walterboro, South Carolina. Prior to the funeral, there will also be a public viewing from noon to 4:00 PM at Donald Trimble Mortuary in Decatur.

Young Scooter died at the age of 39, last month, during a chase with police officers following a false 911 call. A woman identifying herself as the “neighborhood watch" alleged that there had been shots fired as well as a "whole domestic dispute going on" at a nearby house. When officers arrived, Scooter darted from the property. The late rapper suffered a series leg injury while trying to jump over a fence and later died from the blood-loss. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed there were no gunshot wounds and his death was an "accident."

Young Scooter 911 Call

Follwing Young Scooter's death, his family put out a statement through their publicist. They explained still they need more information to fully understand the situation. They wrote: "We are completely devastated by the loss of Kenneth 'Young Scooter' Bailey and are currently still waiting for more information to understand the circumstance. Young Scooter was more than just a hip hop artist. He was a phenomenal father and mentor to a lot of Atlanta youth pursuing both sports and music. Scooter was their advocate and support system. He always encouraged his children and the youth to pursue their dreams no matter what. The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from the city and all over the country. At this time, they are requesting privacy and prayers as they grieve and wait for answers."