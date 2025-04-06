Young Scooter's Funeral & Public Viewing Details Revealed

BY Cole Blake 687 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: (EDITOR NOTE: A lens filter was used in this image.)Rapper Young Scooter performs during Future &amp; Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Young Scooter died after suffering a leg injury while fleeing from police after a woman made a false 911 call.

The details for the funeral of Young Scooter have officially been revealed. His family and friends will be honoring him on Monday afternoon at St. Philip AME Church in Atlanta, Georgia, although he'll be laid to rest in Walterboro, South Carolina. Prior to the funeral, there will also be a public viewing from noon to 4:00 PM at Donald Trimble Mortuary in Decatur.

Young Scooter died at the age of 39, last month, during a chase with police officers following a false 911 call. A woman identifying herself as the “neighborhood watch" alleged that there had been shots fired as well as a "whole domestic dispute going on" at a nearby house. When officers arrived, Scooter darted from the property. The late rapper suffered a series leg injury while trying to jump over a fence and later died from the blood-loss. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed there were no gunshot wounds and his death was an "accident."

Read More: Future Delivers Emotional Message About Young Scooter’s Tragic Death

Young Scooter 911 Call

Follwing Young Scooter's death, his family put out a statement through their publicist. They explained still they need more information to fully understand the situation. They wrote: "We are completely devastated by the loss of Kenneth 'Young Scooter' Bailey and are currently still waiting for more information to understand the circumstance. Young Scooter was more than just a hip hop artist. He was a phenomenal father and mentor to a lot of Atlanta youth pursuing both sports and music. Scooter was their advocate and support system. He always encouraged his children and the youth to pursue their dreams no matter what. The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from the city and all over the country. At this time, they are requesting privacy and prayers as they grieve and wait for answers."

Police have since arrested a woman by the name of Demetria Spence. They charged her with transmitting a false public alarm in the deadly incident involving Young Scooter. After getting out on bond, Spence gave her side of the story on Instagram Live. “In the narrative it looks like I’m trying to set this man up. I’m giving you part B. I’m giving you what led up to the call. I was physically abused, so I called to protect myself. I never had any intentions to get anybody hurt," she claimed.

Read More: 911 Caller In Young Scooter’s Death Gets Bond After Allegedly Causing Fatal Police Chase

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Birthday Bash 2018 Music 911 Caller In Young Scooter’s Death Gets Bond After Allegedly Causing Fatal Police Chase 510
Future Young Scooter Death Hip Hop News Music Future Delivers Emotional Message About Young Scooter’s Tragic Death 1.5K
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet Music Young Thug Floats Alternative Theory About Young Scooter's Death 2.4K
Young Scooter Family Issues Statement Hip Hop News Music Young Scooter’s Family Issues Emotional Statement After Woman's Arrest For Alleged Fake 911 Call 940