Young Scooter leaped to Future’s defense following claims made by N.O.R.E.

The “Superthug” rapper appeared on The Breakfast Club this week where he held down the Rumor Report. During the segment, N.O.R.E. claimed he heard Future was upset with Drake for doing a joint project with 21 Savage.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 18: Drake and Future perform onstage during the Final Stop of ‘Aubrey & The three Amigos Tour’ at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“I heard there’s a big rumor that Future is not too happy with this Drake and 21 Savage album. And it makes Drake and Future’s album not as important, I would say,” N.O.R.E. said. “This is allegedly, this is all rumors. I’ve never heard it from Future’s mouth, never heard it from Drake, never heard it from 21, but it’s an alleged big rumor that’s going on right now.”

Future and Drake connected in 2015 during a crucial time in both of their careers for the release of What A Time To Be Alive. N.O.R.E. explained that he understands Future’s feelings because we often don’t see elite rappers deliver follow-up collab projects.

“We’ve never seen JAY-Z do another Best of Both Worlds,” N.O.R.E. said. “We’ve seen Watch the Throne, but that was an equal [pairing].”

Ultimately, Future, 21 Savage or Drake have entertained these rumors, though a close affiliate to the DS2 rapper issued a response. Young Scooter hopped on Instagram to directly address N.O.R.E’s comments.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 17: Cash XO, Doe Boy, Future, Drake, Young Scooter and Gunna attend The Future: A Gentlemans Club at a private location on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“I heard NORE got [eggplant emoji] in his a$$,” Young Scooter wrote. “This just what I heard. Stop hating for views boy.”

Drake and 21 Savage dropped Her Loss in November. The two recently revealed that they’ll be hitting the road together this summer.