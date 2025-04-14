DJ Swamp Izzo Recalls How Hospital Allegedly Misled Young Scooter's Family About His Passing

DJ Swamp Izzo is feeling for Atlanta right now, whether positively amid the success of the new Playboi Carti album or somberly due to the tragic loss of one of the city's greats, Young Scooter. During a recent interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, he recalled Scooter's final performance at a BossMan Dlow show. "He actually smiled on stage," Izzo revealed. "I think that's the first time I ever seen him smile rapping. He, to me, never liked it. Even when I was working on my album, I was like, 'Give me some songs.' He was like, 'For what?' [...] I was just stressing him out about it."

Despite this supposed aversion to the industry and constant work on new music, Young Scooter's hip-hop legacy is secure. His early 2010s work formed part of an incredible explosion of mainstream trap music from Atlanta, in which he maintained a lot of respect, love, collaboration, and support from all his peers. Future and the Freebandz label were particularly instrumental in boosting the Walterboro native's profile, and so was DJ Swamp Izzo. He hosted his very first mixtapes and maintained a close relationship with him up until his passing.

Young Scooter Cause Of Death

In fact, DJ Swamp Izzo told DJ Vlad he actually visited Scooter in the hospital when he heard the news of his injury, although he arrived 30 minutes after he had passed away. Izzo detailed the confusion around Young Scooter's cause of death, as the late MC's mother and son apparently had received two different explanations from medical officials. It was unclear whether or not one doctor was right in saying he suffered a bullet wound, or if it was a perforation of a main artery in the thigh.

When asked about how this concluded, the DJ confirmed the real cause of death, which was massive blood loss due to an injury while running away from police. Izzo also spoke on how he and Young Scooter were taught to always avoid law enforcement no matter what, especially if you aren't aware of your current situation. It's heartbreaking to hear the confusion present during a moment of grief. Elsewhere during this VladTV interview, DJ Swamp Izzo spoke on Playboi Carti's album and some complaints from a certain Yeezy creative.