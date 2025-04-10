DJ Swamp Izzo Claims Playboi Carti Finished An Album In 2022 That Was Never Released

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
During a recent interview, DJ Swamp Izzo also confirmed that Playboi Carti's upcoming album "BABY BOI" is done.

Playboi Carti is still hot off the success of his latest album MUSIC, but already, he's hard at work teasing his next project. Even before the release, he announced that he had another LP on the way, BABY BOI. While it doesn't have an official release date, DJ Swamp Izzo confirmed that it's finished during an interview with Complex that was published last week.

"Ready. Done," he said when asked for an update on the album. "New music. He got over 50, 60 songs done. Completed to his liking? I couldn't say. But they're done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we'd have BABY BOI one through nine. 15 years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn't even sleep until we put it out before everybody." Fans aren't planning on hearing the project any time soon despite Izzo's claims, but they're looking forward to it regardless. It looks like that's far from the only unreleased music Carti has, however.

Playboi Carti New Album

During a recent chat with VladTV, DJ Swamp Izzo said that the performer had an album finished in 2022, but it never ended up dropping. "When I started coming around he already had an album done," he stated. When asked about the title of the album, he claimed he couldn't reveal it. According to him, it's not "scrapped," but simply hasn't been released yet. "We had to push it back. We was just creating and the energy coming in," he explained. "New energy, that's all." He didn't provide any more details than that, or give any hints about when fans can expect to hear the mysterious body of work.

He did open up about working on MUSIC during his aforementioned interview with Complex though, revealing that they were in the studio up until it was released. "We just trying to make the album more and more exciting. So we just cramming," he said. "We recorded all the way up to the album actually came out. So when they dropped at 7 AM, we were still in the studio, on everything I love."

