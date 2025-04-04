Playboi Carti & DJ Swamp Izzo Worked On “MUSIC” Until The Moment It Dropped

Last month, Playboi Carti finally unleashed his highly anticipated new album, MUSIC. The project was expected to drop just as the clock struck midnight on March 14, but unfortunately for anxious fans, they still had a few more hours to wait. It ended up arriving in the early morning, and it looks like it was well worth the wait. The project has already managed to sell over 500,000 units, making it eligible for gold certification by the RIAA just weeks after its release.

According to DJ Swamp Izzo, they were hard at work perfecting the project until the last minute too. During a recent interview with Complex, he looked back on the process when asked what it's like to be in the studio with Carti, revealing that it's completely unpredictable. "So the first song, 'POP OUT,' we did that during the prolong of the album coming out," he recalled. "The album was done, supposed to drop at midnight. He’s like, “Nah, Swamp, just go in the other room and give me some more energy.”

Playboi Carti New Album

"I’m like, 'For real? It's done. We ready. We locked,'" Swamp Izzo continued. "And he’s like, 'We're going to drop at 3 AM.' So if you listen to 'Pop Out' you'll hear 'I'm in here with Swamp right now…on my mama.' We just trying to make the album more and more exciting. So we just cramming. We recorded all the way up to the album actually came out. So when they dropped at 7 AM, we were still in the studio, on everything I love."

Luckily for supporters, it looks like there's more where that came from. Later on in the interview, Izzo said that Carti's new album BABY BOI is complete. "Ready. Done," he claimed. "New music. He got over 50, 60 songs done. Completed to his liking? I couldn't say. But they're done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we'd have BABY BOI one through nine. Fifteen years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn't even sleep until we put it out before everybody."