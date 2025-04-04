Swamp Izzo Announces Playboi Carti’s “BABY BOI” Album Is Done And Vamps Don’t Believe Him

Playboi Carti is notorious for taking way too long to drop his albums, as the four-year wait between 2020's Whole Lotta Red and the highly anticipated new album MUSIC proves. However, if miracles are possible, there's a good chance he could drop the follow-up very soon amid fans' excitement, his own, and a lot of success. In a new interview with Complex about the making of the 30-track behemoth, the Atlanta rapper's right-hand man DJ Swamp Izzo revealed Carti already completed his next project, BABY BOI. This doesn't mean much to the average Vamp used to years of silence, but we'll keep our hopes up until we reach a full calendar year after MUSIC.

"Ready. Done," Swamp Izzo replied when asked about the next Playboi Carti album, BABY BOI. "New music. He got over 50, 60 songs done. Completed to his liking? I couldn't say. But they're done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we'd have BABY BOI one through nine. 15 years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn't even sleep until we put it out before everybody."

When Will Playboi Carti’s Next Album Drop?

We still don't have a release date for BABY BOI, but many fans think it could drop as soon as this year. This new revelation from DJ Swamp Izzo certainly adds to that anticipation, but we can't say this is new territory for Playboi Carti. The Complex interview also contains a lot of insightful commentary on not just MUSIC, but his role in hip-hop as a whole. Swamp Izzo's mixtapes, artist discoveries, and community-building is a highly under-appreciated piece of rap history that these new projects with King Vamp will hopefully revive for younger fans.

Either way, new music from Playboi Carti these days doesn't even need to be official to make a big splash. An alleged collaboration with A$AP Nast surfaced online recently, with amazing production from none other than The Alchemist himself. If there's anything similarly surprising on BABY BOI, we're in for a potential masterpiece if executed well. But even if it's more of what we love, then we just hope DJ Swamp Izzo knows something exciting we don't.