Playboi Carti Throws A Hedonistic Yacht Party In Visual For "FINE SH*T"

Playboi Carti has already dropped one visual for "MUSIC" so far, that being for the "SORRY 4 DA WAIT" deluxe cut "FOMDJ."

In it, he actually showed quite a bit of his face. It might not seem like a big deal. But Carti had been rocking a mysterious and elusive shtick for the last four years and change. He effectively emerged from the shadows to show everyone that he is indeed back and ready to dominate the culture again. The 29-year-old is keeping that energy going today with a second music video for "FINE SH*T." The lyrics, which focus on Carti being with a girl that's so bad that "she can't even go outside" or "post online," are translated in the video nicely. The color palette is dark, setting a moodier and hedonistic aesthetic. Moreover, the yacht party he throws features tons of twerking, hot tubs, and good weed. He's really giving all the "FINE SH*T" a late night they will never forget. Check it out with the link below.

Playboi Carti 's full return to hip-hop this year has been one of the genre's biggest headlines so far. The wait for MUSIC was strenuous and at times frustrating. But he finally put his Vamps out of their misery on March 14. The project, while leaving some disappointed, has largely satisfied. It went number one after moving a respectable 298,000 units first week and maintained that top spot for another week. In week two, his third studio album sold 131,000. Helping it stand taller than its competition was the subsequent SORRY 4 DA WAIT version which included four extra songs. Those included the previously released "BACKR00MS" and "2024," as well as actually brand-new cuts "DIFFERENT DAY" and "FOMDJ." Speaking of the latter, Playboi Carti dropped a victory lap-esque visual for it just about two weeks ago.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.