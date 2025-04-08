Playboi Carti Throws A Hedonistic Yacht Party In Visual For "FINE SH*T"

Playboi Carti's full return to hip-hop this year has been one of the genre's biggest headlines so far. The wait for MUSIC was strenuous and at times frustrating. But he finally put his Vamps out of their misery on March 14. The project, while leaving some disappointed, has largely satisfied. It went number one after moving a respectable 298,000 units first week and maintained that top spot for another week. In week two, his third studio album sold 131,000. Helping it stand taller than its competition was the subsequent SORRY 4 DA WAIT version which included four extra songs. Those included the previously released "BACKR00MS" and "2024," as well as actually brand-new cuts "DIFFERENT DAY" and "FOMDJ." Speaking of the latter, Playboi Carti dropped a victory lap-esque visual for it just about two weeks ago.
In it, he actually showed quite a bit of his face. It might not seem like a big deal. But Carti had been rocking a mysterious and elusive shtick for the last four years and change. He effectively emerged from the shadows to show everyone that he is indeed back and ready to dominate the culture again. The 29-year-old is keeping that energy going today with a second music video for "FINE SH*T." The lyrics, which focus on Carti being with a girl that's so bad that "she can't even go outside" or "post online," are translated in the video nicely. The color palette is dark, setting a moodier and hedonistic aesthetic. Moreover, the yacht party he throws features tons of twerking, hot tubs, and good weed. He's really giving all the "FINE SH*T" a late night they will never forget. Check it out with the link below.
Playboi Carti "FINE SH*T" Music Video
Read More: Sid Sriram’s Kaleidoscopic Vision: Interview