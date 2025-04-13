Playboi Carti Officially Puts "MUSIC" Back At Number One On The Billboard 200 Chart

Playboi Carti may be dealing with some Yeezy fallout for his new album MUSIC, but fortunately for him, there's much better news to find. The highly anticipated new record just topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for a third week after Ariana Grande's eternal sunshine topped the charts with her deluxe release last week and toppled it to the No. 2 spot. This is MUSIC's fourth total tracking week on the charts, and it went No. 1 again with 64K sales in album-equivalent units. According to Billboard and Luminate, 96 percent of this performance came from streaming. Curiously enough, this is the smallest number one placement for an LP on the Billboard 200 since Morgan Wallen's One Thing At A Time topped the chart with 61K album-equivalent units sold in January of last year.

Other notable Billboard 200 top 10 placements accompanying Playboi Carti are the aforementioned Ariana Grande album, SZA's SOS, Kendrick Lamar's GNX, and Bad Bunny with his album of the year leader, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. Also, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR slotted in at number three with their Valentine's Day collab album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

When Will Playboi Carti's Next Album Drop?

But fortunately for fans of the Opium creative, it seems like he's not done with dropping new music. We all know how hectic, misleading, and unfulfilled King Vamp rollouts can be, though, so fans are taking these next moves with a huge grain of salt. Nevertheless, Playboi Carti's next album BABY BOI is on the way, albeit without a release date, and fans can't wait to hear how it compares and contrasts with MUSIC. A lot of this anticipation came from both Carti and DJ Swamp Izzo, so at least we have pretty close sources to work with.

Still, since Playboi Carti allegedly scrapped a whole album back in 2022, we know it's somewhat fruitless and frustrating to put so much stock into a prompt project drop. But MUSIC's success must certainly serve as a motivator to make even better material, and to capitalize on his biggest commercial moment yet. We'll see whether or not we have to wait four years for the next record...