Cam'Ron Reveals He Cried After He Heard About Young Scooter's Death

May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rapper and recording artist Cam'ron sits court side during the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Cam'Ron was one of the first New York rappers to embrace Atlanta hip-hop in the early 2000s. He appeared on Young Scooter's "Over Wit."

Cam’ron is grieving the sudden loss of longtime friend and Atlanta rap staple Young Scooter, who died over the weekend under tragic circumstances. On a recent episode of his talk show It Is What It Is, Cam’ron opened the broadcast with a heartfelt tribute. Fighting emotion, he recalled their bond and expressed disbelief at the news. “Big rest in peace to my bro Young Scooter, man,” he said. “That had me in tears this past weekend. I love that n**ga.”

Young Scooter, born Kenneth Bailey, died while attempting to escape police. According to the official autopsy, he suffered a fatal wound to his thigh while trying to jump a fence. The injury caused massive blood loss. Despite early online rumors, the report clarified there was no gunshot involved. Authorities confirmed that the injury was accidental and not the result of police violence, refuting conspiracy theories that spread shortly after his death.

Cam’Ron & Young Scooter

Scooter’s encounter with police stemmed from a 911 call now revealed to be a hoax. Atlanta police arrested 31-year-old Demetria Spence, known publicly as Demi Blanco from the reality show Baddies, for making the false report. She has been charged with transmitting a false public alarm that caused death. The fabricated emergency included claims of gunfire, domestic abuse, and danger to a child. Spence later admitted on Instagram Live that she made the call. While she initially told dispatchers that a woman and child were in danger at Scooter’s home, she claimed during her livestream that she herself had been assaulted. The motive behind her call remains unclear, as does the reason Scooter fled when officers arrived.

News of Young Scooter’s death sent shockwaves through the hip-hop world. The 39-year-old rapper built his reputation in Atlanta’s underground scene, gaining respect for his gritty realism and street anthems. His collaborations with Future, Gucci Mane, and Young Thug helped define a sound that influenced a generation. Tributes flooded social media in the hours after his passing. Playboi Carti shared a photo of Scooter with the caption, “I GREW UP ON DIS SHIT SMH RIP.” Lloyd Banks, Boosie Badazz, and Sonny Digital also joined the chorus of grief, reflecting the quiet impact Scooter had on peers across regions and eras. Though never a chart-topping star, Young Scooter remained a respected figure in Southern hip-hop—his authenticity, street wisdom, and loyalty cemented his legacy.

