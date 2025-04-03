Young Scooter Balloon Release Tribute Planned In Atlanta

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 373 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Scooter Balloon Release Tribute Atlanta Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Rapper Young Scooter attends FreeWishes Evening Of Excellence at Georgia Aquarium on November 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
New details about the tragic passing of Young Scooter have emerged recently, such as a fake 911 call and his official cause of death.

The hip-hop world launched tribute after tribute following the tragic loss of Young Scooter, who passed away late last month. Now, according to AllHipHop and 11Alive, plans are in place to expand on these celebrations of life via a balloon release event in his home city of Atlanta. The tribute will reportedly take place at 6PM local time today (April 3) at Bessie Branham Park on Delano Drive. Mourners are reportedly encouraged to attend with red, blue, or white balloons to honor the late rapper. This follows many other MCs such as Future, Playboi Carti, and Young Thug paying their respects to him on social media.

Also, many other developments in the loss of Young Scooter emerged last week, so this tribute event carries a particular weight behind it. Authorities arrested Demi Blanco, a cast member on Zeus Network's Baddies, for allegedly making a fake 911 call that led to police responding in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood on Scooter's birthday. She received a $7,500 bond, although her motive for the call and her alleged connection to his death remains unclear at press time, so we will see if more investigation leads to a big update.

Read More: Young Scooter’s Family Issues Emotional Statement After Woman's Arrest For Alleged Fake 911 Call

Young Scooter Cause Of Death

As for the cause of death, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Young Scooter died due to an injured thigh. When police responded to the fake 911 call, he reportedly fled the scene and jumped over various wooden fences. Apparently, a piece of wood punctured Scooter's right thigh and led to significant blood loss. Atlanta police previously denied the allegation that a bullet wound was what took his life, and this autopsy report backs that up. Still, many people expressed their skepticism over these circumstances. While the official report clears the air, there are still many vague questions that keep fans critical.

For example, Young Thug questioned Young Scooter's passing, as he seemed to suggest he actually died due to a gunshot wound. There are more important questions to answer, though, such as the motive of the 911 call and the exact circumstances around police's involvement and what he and others were doing at the time. Hopefully this balloon release provides at least some closure for pained loved ones.

Read More: Orthopedic Doctor Weighs In On How Young Scooter Died From His Leg Injury

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Future Young Scooter Death Hip Hop News Music Future Delivers Emotional Message About Young Scooter’s Tragic Death 1153
Young Scooter Family Issues Statement Hip Hop News Music Young Scooter’s Family Issues Emotional Statement After Woman's Arrest For Alleged Fake 911 Call 736
Birthday Bash 2018 Music 911 Caller In Young Scooter’s Death Gets Bond After Allegedly Causing Fatal Police Chase 448
Woman Arrested 911 Call Young Scooter Hip Hop News Music Woman Arrested For Allegedly Making Fake 911 Call Before Young Scooter’s Death 2.0K